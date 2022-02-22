Taoiseach calls on Putin to 'de-escalate' and withdraw troops from Ukraine

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The German Chancellor has said that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project cannot go ahead, following the latest Russian action in Ukraine.

The comments come after Moscow ordered troops into two breakaway regions in the east of the country, allegedly to carry out “peacekeeping” duties.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking during a press conference with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, said that he had asked the German officials to halt the review process for the major gas pipeline project.

“The situation we find ourselves in today is a completely different one,” he said.

He said that this would mean no certification process was now possible for the controversial energy project.

“That sounds technical, but it is the necessary administrative step, so there can be no certification of the pipeline and without this certification, Nord Stream 2 cannot begin operating.”

Mr Scholz said that the EU had been for several weeks preparing its response in the event of Russia escalation.

He said that over the course of the day, the EU would conclude sanctions and that the bloc could be trusted to act quickly.

“We have prepared for this moment very carefully,” he told reporters in Berlin.

“It won’t take very long, because we’re not starting from scratch,” the German Chancellor said.

He also praised the Ukrainian leadership for not letting the country be provoked into war.

At that meeting, the Taoiseach urged Russian leader Vladimir Putin to de-escalate the situation.

“The announcement by President Putin yesterday that Russia was recognising the separatist regions in Ukraine crosses a line – it is a flagrant violation of international law and a breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Mr Martin said.

“It breaches the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, under which all members must refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

“As I have said, together with our EU partners, Ireland stands in solidarity with Ukraine. The Chancellor and I discussed the EU’s response – which will be robust.

“I again, call on Russia to de-escalate, and to withdraw its military forces from the Ukrainian border.”