Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 13:32

Met Éireann forecast snow and sleet with temperatures to drop

Unsettled weather has been forecast for the rest of the week. 
Met Éireann forecast snow and sleet with temperatures to drop

James Cox

Unsettled weather has been forecast for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are set to drop again across Ireland from tomorrow until Thursday.

Tomorrow night, there will be sleet and snow in some places, leading to poor driving conditions.

There's a chance of isolated thunderstorms as well as hail, with the lowest temperatures of -2 to plus 1 degrees.

A cold and windy day is expected for Thursday, with snow showers and icy stretches continuing through the night.

“Some of the showers will be wintry with fall of sleet and snow on higher ground in the northwest,” Met Éireann said.

More in this section

'Increasingly difficult to see how the medical card scheme can survive', dentists warn 'Increasingly difficult to see how the medical card scheme can survive', dentists warn
Ministers to sign off on move to make mask-wearing voluntary Ministers to sign off on move to make mask-wearing voluntary
Thousands of people remain without power after heavy winds hit Ireland Thousands of people remain without power after heavy winds hit Ireland
Drugs and vehicles seized during cross-Border operations tackling rural crime

Drugs and vehicles seized during cross-Border operations tackling rural crime

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more