Met Éireann forecast snow and sleet with temperatures to drop

James Cox

Unsettled weather has been forecast for the rest of the week.

Temperatures are set to drop again across Ireland from tomorrow until Thursday.

Tomorrow night, there will be sleet and snow in some places, leading to poor driving conditions.

There's a chance of isolated thunderstorms as well as hail, with the lowest temperatures of -2 to plus 1 degrees.

A cold and windy day is expected for Thursday, with snow showers and icy stretches continuing through the night.

“Some of the showers will be wintry with fall of sleet and snow on higher ground in the northwest,” Met Éireann said.