Man in custody and Gardaí step up patrols after several post offices targeted in Killarney

Anne Lucey

Garda patrols are being stepped up near post offices and commercial premises in the Killarney area, after a series of incidents in a short number of days, the Superintendent of Killarney Gardaí, Supt Flor Murphy, has assured the public.

A man has been detained and remains in custody in Killarney Garda Station in relation to an attempted armed robbery of the town’s main post office on Friday morning.

A getaway vehicle and a shotgun were recovered on Friday shortly after the attempted hold up, which was foiled by vigilant staff when they managed to raise the alarm.

The man in custody is from outside the county, Supt Murphy said.

Investigations are continuing into two other incidents, an attempted burglary of Headford Post Office earlier on Friday, and the burglary overnight at Glenflesk shop and post office on Monday.

Supt Murphy said that in the case of the most recent incident, the burglary O’Brien’s shop and post office in Glenflesk, the shop, rather than the post office, was targeted. A substantial quantity of cigarettes was taken.

Investigations

Meanwhile, an aluminium ladder is central to investigations into the attempted break in nearby in Headford during the Storm Eunice red alert.

The perpetrators used a ladder to remove tiles from the roof in their attempt to break into Headford Post Office and this may have been taken from a property in the locality.

Gardaí are also asking property owners to check and secure all outdoor premises.

“We are stepping up patrols in the area of post offices and commercial premises, particularly at night,” Supt Murphy said when asked about the rising concern about the incidents.

Gardaí were committed to getting to the bottom of the these incidents, he told Radio Kerry.

All such crime had dropped significantly during the pandemic, but the reopening of society was leading to an increase.

Gardaí are open-minded as to whether the incidents have a link, if any.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station at 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.