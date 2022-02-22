Drugs and vehicles seized during cross-Border operations tackling rural crime

Thousands of Euro worth of drugs and several vehicles have been seized by Gardaí across the Border region as part of operations which aim to tackle rural crime.

The operations took place on both sides of the Border and involved co-operation between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána.

Searches in Co Sligo and Co Leitrim targeting organised crime resulted in the seizure of suspected heroin valued in excess of €61,000 and a further €7,700 in cocaine and cannabis.

Meanwhile, Gardaí along with officials from Cavan and Monaghan County Councils Waste Enforcement Departments, conducted inspections of a number of licensed scrapyards, car dismantlers and waste management facilities.

Six vehicles were seized and a number of fixed charge notices were issued.

In Cavan, Monaghan and Louth, Gardaí and customs officials discovered 1,000 litres of smuggled kerosene and also seized a vehicle for tax offences.

A search in Dundalk led to a man being arrested in respect of drug offences with €3,710 in cash seized and €1,600 of combined drugs.

Detective Superintendent John O’Flaherty commented: "An Garda Síochána is acutely aware that rural crime has the potential to cause serious harm to local communities if left unchecked.

"Together with our colleagues in the PSNI we are committed to taking a joint approach to protect and reassure communities on both sides of the border.

"This operation forms part of our continued efforts to disrupt the movements and activities of persons intent on causing harm in our communities and works to reduce and prevent criminal activity in border areas."