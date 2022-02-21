Syrian academic awarded DCU scholarship challenges visa refusal

High Court reporters

A Syrian academic who was awarded a PhD scholarship to study at Dublin City University (DCU) has initiated judicial review proceedings over the rejection of his visa application.

Mustafa Keshkeia (37), with an address in Yabroud, Syria, seeks an order quashing the December 2021 decision of the Minister of Justice refusing his appeal of the visa rejection. He also wants a court declaration as to his legal rights.

A translator and lecturer at Damascus University claims it is a requirement of his languages and intercultural studies PhD that he is resident in this State. The four-year scholarship covers his fees as well as an annual stipend of €16,500, it is claimed.

Patricia Brazil BL, instructed by Evelyn Larney of Abbey Law, said a single reason was given for the rejection of her client’s appeal of the visa rejection.

Among the applicant’s core grounds of challenge is a claim the Minister erred in law and failed to provide adequate reasons for refusing the application.

It is also alleged in documents before the court that the decision maker did not have adequate regard to Mr Keshkeia’s evidence in concluding he had not satisfied the appeals officer that his main aim was to pursue his studies or that he would observe the visa conditions.

The refusal allegedly stated he had not convinced the appeals officer that there were economic opportunities in Syria that would encourage him to leave Ireland following his studies. He claims he was not asked to provide information in this regard and that the decision maker did not adequately factor in his evidence that he has been employed as a translator and university instructor in Syria for more than a decade.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan granted permission on an ex-parte basis only one side was represented on Monday for the applicant to bring his action. The judge said he was satisfied there were arguable grounds in the case.

He adjourned the matter to a date next month.