Cork scout leader jailed for abusing 13-year-old boy

Olivia Kelleher

A 76-year-old Scout leader who was found guilty of indecently assaulting a 13-year-old boy on a weekend away in the 1980s has been jailed for a year.

Michael Noel Sheehan of Chimneyfields, Grenville in Co Cork was earlier this month unanimously convicted of the indecent assault of the youth following a trial at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The victim in the case came forward after Scouting Ireland issued a statement asking persons who were abused during their time in the Scouts to report the matter.

Judge Helen Boyle said that the complainant should be “proud of the man he has become.” She praised the now 48-year-old man for the “courage he has shown in coming forward”.

Judge Boyle noted the adverse effect the abuse has had on the man.

Psychological effects

“It is clear it has had a significant impact on him. He has suffered lifelong psychological effects. This was a deliberate assault by an adult on a child. You (Sheehan) were in a trusted position. You were in a position of authority.”

In sentencing Judge Boyle said that she was aware that Sheehan was without family and due to become homeless following his release from prison. He is a caretaker of a property and will lose his position and home arising out of his conviction.

Judge Boyle added that she was aware of his mental health difficulties and the fact that he was without previous convictions.

Meanwhile, the victim had to go through the trauma of giving evidence twice before Sheehan was convicted of assaulting him. Whilst Sheehan did not give evidence in court he called the victim a “fantasist” in Garda interviews. Sheehan had claimed that the allegations were “rubbish.”

Derided as 'fantasist'

“I cannot remember 35 years ago, but I would not have done such a thing. I think he (the complainant) was a bit of a fantasist.”

The complainant said he was hurt at being derided as a “fantasist” by a man who had abused him.

“It has been extremely difficult hearing the constant denial from the accused and his attempt at discrediting me, calling me a "fantasist" when in fact I'm a realist. I am so proud of myself for coming forward and making the report and I hope it may help others who have been sexually assaulted. Because no matter how hard this process has been, it's much better than living with the guilt and shame.”

The injured party said that as a young boy he was taught the scouting motto of “Be prepared.”

“Bi Ullamh/Be Prepared - There is absolutely nothing that could have prepared me for the indecent assault inflicted upon me by my scout leader Noel Sheehan during a weekend away when I was 13 years of age and the impact this would have on my life."

He said his life changed overnight following the abuse. He found it difficult to concentrate and lost interest in school and has been haunted by the actions of his former scout leader.

Flashbacks

“There is no control over the many flashbacks that bring me back to that night: a song, mention of the scouts, a sleeping bag, a building, a conversation, a place name etc, and I am transported back to the terror of that night.”

He added that he had told his children about the abuse that had occurred to him at the tender age of 13.

“During this conversation, I am biting my lip and trying hard not to break down and cry as it's so upsetting to tell them, but it's important because I wanted them to know that we have to speak up for what is right.”

It took the jury over three hours to find the accused guilty of indecently assaulting the boy scout on a weekend away in Glenville sometime between January 7th, 1986, and April 31st, 1987.

Garda interviews

In his Garda interviews Mr Sheehan said that he accepted the complainant was on a weekend away, but he totally refuted his allegations of abuse.

He claimed he had he never slept near "the young fellas" and that he had to keep a close eye on the kitchen, on the fireplace, on the door and other matters of concern when the scouts were there overnight.

The complainant testified: “While I was sleeping I hear the sound of a zip going down. I am next to Noel Sheehan. A hand and arm comes into my sleeping bag from my left-hand side.

"It is a hairy, man’s hand and arm. The hand goes down to my genitals.”

The complainant told the jury: “I froze. I think for a second, what the ‘eff’ are you doing. The hand goes down. This is very sore for me. I am 13.

“I freeze. I am paralysed. Do I shout? No. Do I fight it off? No. I just stay there and pretend to be asleep. It goes on for five to 10 minutes maybe. And then the hand comes out of my sleeping bag.

“Will I go to the kitchen and get a knife and hurt him? I never hurt anyone in my life. I did not act on it, but that is the thought that went through my head. I am praying for morning to come.”

After the sentencing, Scouting Ireland issued a statement in which they welcome the successful prosecution and conviction in the courts of Mr Sheehan.

“Our thoughts are with the survivor whose bravery in reporting Mr Sheehan led to today’s conviction. We deeply regret the abuse of any child while engaged in scouting. The safety of all our young people is paramount for Scouting Ireland.

We encourage anyone who has information or who has been the victim of abuse while in scouting to come forward to the authorities. Scouting Ireland Helpline is open Monday – Friday 9.30am – 5.00pm. Freephone 1800 221199 (ROI) and 00353 87 0934403 (NI).”

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help.

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.