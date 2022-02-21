Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 15:20

Port of Cork sues seeking vacant possession of €16m logistics centre

The port company has agreed to sell the logistics centre at Ringaskiddy, which it has leased since 2016 for the storage of milk powder and similar products
Port of Cork sues seeking vacant possession of €16m logistics centre

High Court Reporters

The Port of Cork Company is seeking vacant possession of logistic centre buildings at its Ringaskiddy lands which are currently occupied by the Masterlink Logistics company.

The port company has agreed to sell the logistics centre at Ringaskiddy, which it has leased to Masterlink since 2016 for the storage of milk powder and similar products for the Irish Dairy Board.   The logistics centre covers some 16.5 acres and contains 170,000 square feet of commercial buildings. 

The Port of Cork sought an order from the High Court requiring Masterlink to deliver up vacant possession and a declaration that Masterlink had no right to withhold possession. 

The case was admitted to the court's fast track commercial list on Monday by Mr Justice Denis McDonald on consent between the parties.

John Lucey SC, for the Port of Cork, said there had been substantial engagement between the parties, and ultimately it may be a matter that will not trouble the court.

Eoghan Cole BL, for Masterlink, said he hoped that would be the case too but added it was not a simple matter of handing back the key and turning the lock for his client, who has half a million tonnes of product at the logistics centre which will have to be removed. 

The judge adjourned the case to May and welcomed efforts by the parties to resolve the matter. 

The Port of Cork chief commercial officer, Conor Mowlds, said in an affidavit the 2016 lease to Masterlink was extended for three years and three months in July 2018, and it included an agreement that Masterlink renounced any rights under the Landlord and Tenant Acts.

In 2021, the Port of Cork decided to sell the logistics centre at a guide price of €16 million to €18 million.

Masterlink was informed possession would be required in July 2021 which led to disagreement between the parties. 

Mr Mowlds said Masterlink indicated an interest in buying the property and also said if they did not they would require four months' time to vacate.  

It was, however, sold to a third party in January 2022 and Port of Cork demanded immediate possession. When this was not forthcoming, and because a failure to vacate could jeopardise the sale, the Port of Cork brought legal proceedings, Mr Mowlds said.

More in this section

Storm Franklin: Motorists warned of fallen trees, over 29,000 without power Storm Franklin: Motorists warned of fallen trees, over 29,000 without power
Humphreys confident goal of 400 remote working hubs will be met before target date Humphreys confident goal of 400 remote working hubs will be met before target date
More than a quarter killed on Irish roads last year were not wearing a seat belt More than a quarter killed on Irish roads last year were not wearing a seat belt
Phil Hogan may seek compensation over Oireachtas golf event resignation

Phil Hogan may seek compensation over Oireachtas golf event resignation

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more