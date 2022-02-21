Mon, 21 Feb, 2022 - 11:55

Cork church closed over safety concerns after 15-foot cross damaged in Storm Franklin

The cross on the roof of the Church of the Ascension in Gurranabraher was damaged during high winds over the weekend
Olivia Kelleher

A Cork church has closed over safety concerns after a 15-foot-high cross placed on its top in the early 1960s sustained structural damage during Storm Franklin.

The cross on the roof of the Church of the Ascension in Gurranabraher, which can be seen from various vantage points in Cork, was damaged during high winds over the weekend and is tilting.

The church on the northside of the city had to close arising out of concerns for public safety.

Parish priest Fr Tomás Walsh told the Opinion Line on Cork’s 96fm today that he received a call at around 4.30pm on Sunday, when he was informed the cross was tilting.

He immediately alerted the emergency services, and Cork City Fire Brigade attended the scene and secured the area.

Fr Walsh said the church was established in 1955, and the cross was placed on it seven years later.

"It was well anchored and withstood many a worse storm," he said.

A structural steel report will be carried out. Fr Walsh hopes the church will be safe for reopening in the coming days.

"The church is out of use for now, until it is declared safe by an engineer, which we are currently looking for. I would hope that the church would be open in a day or two."

