Storm Franklin brings more power outages, country remains under wind warnings

Muireann Duffy

Stormy conditions continued overnight as another series of weather warnings remained in place for the entire country.

Following Storm Dudley and Eunice, during which a man was killed in Co Wexford and thousands were left without power, Storm Franklin swept over Ireland on Sunday and the early hours of Monday, again bringing high winds.

An orange wind warning was issued for counties in the northwest; Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo, beginning at 7pm on Sunday and lasting until 7am on Monday.

Meanwhile, a similar warning was issued by the UK Met Office for Antrim, Down, Tyrone and Derry, from midnight to 7am on Monday.

All other counties in the Republic, as well as Armagh and Fermanagh are covered by a yellow wind warning which will last until 9am in the Republic and 1pm in the North.

Met Éireann warned: "Storm Franklin will cause gale force west to northwest winds with severe and damaging gusts.

"These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping, which may results in coastal flooding."

According to the ESB Network's power check website, which offers live updates on power outages around the country, a high number of faults have been registered, particularly in counties in the northwest, such as Mayo, Sligo and Donegal.

A number of outages are also still noted in the southwest, the area most impacted by Storm Eunice.

On Friday at midday, the ESB confirmed over 80,000 homes were without power nationwide due to the impact of the storm, reducing to approximately 28,000 by 8pm that evening.

Work to restore power outages continued throughout the weekend.

As the storm is set to pass by midday on Monday, conditions are expected to turn brighter and drier into the evening.

However, blustery conditions will return for the remainder of the week, bringing cloud and spells of rain.