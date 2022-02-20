Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 20:53

Gardaí seize weapons, including 18 large knives and hatchet, in Longford search

6,300 illegal cigarettes with an estimated value of €4,725 were also seized
Gardaí seized a large number of weapons and over 6,000 illegal cigarettes during a search of a premises in Longford on Saturday.

Longford gardaí conducted a search under warrant at the premises in Longford town at around 3pm with assistance from the Longford District Detective Unit, the Community Engagement Unit and the Divisional Drugs Unit.

During the course of the search, 18 large knives, 11 imitation firearms, a small hatchet, one canister of pepper spray and a baton were seized, along with a number of other items.

In addition to this, 6,300 illegal cigarettes with an estimated value of €4,725 were also seized.

All of the seized items have been sent for analysis, a Garda statement said.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

