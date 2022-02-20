Wind warnings in place with Storm Franklin to bring 'severe' gusts

James Cox

New Status Orange Wind warnings have been issued for counties in the North and also Co Clare as Storm Franklin makes landfall this evening.

The Banner County will be under the warning from midday today, with Galway and Mayo also under an Orange Wind Warning from 3pm.

Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo will also experience orange level winds with that alert coming into place at 11pm.

A Status Yellow rain warning is also in place for Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 6pm this evening.

That is in addition to a yellow wind warning for the whole country which is in place until 9am tomorrow.

“Storm Franklin will cause gale force west to northwest winds with severe and damaging gusts. These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping, which may result in coastal flooding,” Met Éireann said in a statement.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said the winds are going to be very disruptive.

"The rain will clear to showers later today but turning much cooler, but those winds will be very strong throughout the country with gusts of up to 110km/h possible. Really it is going to be an unpleasant day with those very strong winds right across the country, and they will persist through the day and into tonight."

Shannon Airport has urged those who are due to board a flight during the orange alert to check with their airline immediately.

'Hazardous conditions'

The Irish Coast Guard has urged people to exercise extreme caution in coastal areas.

In a statement, the Coast Guard said: "As yet another low pressure system approaches the Country the Irish Coast Guard continues to ask coastal communities to be vigilant of extremely hazardous conditions at sea and on the coast."

Storm Frankin comes in the aftermath of Storm Eunice, which saw thousands of homes and businesses across the country lose power over the weekend.

Tributes have been paid to a 59-year-old Wexford council worker who died after being hit by a falling tree while clearing debris from a road close to his home in Co Wexford.

Eight more deaths were recorded across Britain, Belgium and the Netherlands as Storm Eunice brought record winds of up to 196km/h and caused widespread destruction.