Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 09:28

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

Sunday's front pages.
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

James Cox

Escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine feature on most of Sunday's front pages.

The Sunday Times leads on a possible change to Irish defamation laws along with the Ukraine crisis.

The Sunday Independent leads with a story on a private investigator looking into alleged fraud committed by Catriona Carey.

The Business Post's lead story is based on leaked tapes concerning issues in the health service.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a story on a row over senior civil servant Robert Watt's pay.

The Irish Sun on Sunday leads with a story on the death of a Jeffrey Epstein associate in a Paris prison.

In Britain, front pages are dominated by the possibility of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Observer reports that the West will arm a Ukrainian resistance if Vladimir Putin sends troops into the country.

The Independent leads with Ukraine's leader condemning the 'appeasement' of Russia.

A ghost story makes the front page of the Daily Star.

More in this section

Parents of children aged five to 11 can book Covid jab appointments online Parents of children aged five to 11 can book Covid jab appointments online
Repatriation process for Irish surrogate babies born in Ukraine expedited due to crisis Repatriation process for Irish surrogate babies born in Ukraine expedited due to crisis
Cut to public transport prices will be introduced as soon as possible, says Varadkar Cut to public transport prices will be introduced as soon as possible, says Varadkar
DUP leader hits back over Northern Ireland Protocol accusations

DUP leader hits back over Northern Ireland Protocol accusations

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more