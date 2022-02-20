Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 07:56

Parents of children aged five to 11 can book Covid jab appointments online

‘We are offering parents the opportunity to choose a time and clinic that suits them’.
Parents of children aged five to 11 can book Covid jab appointments online

By Cate McCurry, PA

Parents and guardians of children aged between five and 11 years old can book Covid-19 vaccine appointments online from today.

Dr Lucy Jessop, director of public health at the National Immunisation Office, said that the HSE is expanding access to clinics for parents and guardians of children.

“It will give them an opportunity to bring their child for the vaccine at a time that suits them,” Dr Jessop said.

“We appreciate that parents/guardians are busy, and we want to help make it as accessible as possible.

“Next week’s midterm also gives parents another option to bring their children for a Covid-19 vaccine, and we are encouraging parents and guardians to bring them along to one of our vaccination centres.

“Parents and guardians should get their information from a trusted source, such as hse.ie or a medical professional when making the decision to vaccinate their child.”

 

Damien McCallion, HSE national lead for vaccinations, said: “We understand that parents want information about the Covid-19 vaccine for this age group and would always encourage parents to find this information from trusted sources such as the HSE.

“Today, we are offering parents the opportunity to choose a time and clinic that suits them, we understand that parents are busy and this will give them more flexibility.

“The midterm break also offers an ideal opportunity for parents or guardians to arrange this.”

More in this section

DUP leader hits back over Northern Ireland Protocol accusations DUP leader hits back over Northern Ireland Protocol accusations
Spike in flu viruses circulating in Ireland in past week Spike in flu viruses circulating in Ireland in past week
Cut to public transport prices will be introduced as soon as possible, says Varadkar Cut to public transport prices will be introduced as soon as possible, says Varadkar
Repatriation process for Irish surrogate babies born in Ukraine expedited due to crisis

Repatriation process for Irish surrogate babies born in Ukraine expedited due to crisis

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more