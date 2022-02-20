Sun, 20 Feb, 2022 - 08:57

Man (19) dies in single-vehicle crash in Cork

A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Cork this morning. 
James Cox

A 19-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Cork this morning.

Gardaí at Kinsale are appealing for witnesses to the crash, which occurred just after midnight.

Shortly after midnight, gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a single-car collision on a local road at Knockleigh, Belgooly, Co Cork.

The driver of the car, a male aged 19, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. It’s understood he was the sole occupant of the car.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a postmortem examination will be carried out. The Coroner has been notified.

The road remains closed to traffic and the site will be examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

