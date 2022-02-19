Sat, 19 Feb, 2022 - 16:00

Prof Luke O'Neill: Expect another Covid vaccination drive next winter

We can expect another Covid-19 vaccination drive next winter, according to a professor of immunology.
James Cox

This comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin accepted the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advice that masks will no longer be needed in shops, public transport and schools from February 28th.

Nphet also recommended not to test healthy people under 55 who have Covid symptoms.

Professor Luke O'Neill of Trinity College said, though restrictions have eased, Covid is not going away.

Prof O'Neill told Newstalk: "Next winter we can expect another vaccination campaign, just like flu, it will be in the vaccine schedule for vulnerable older people.

"That vaccine might be against Omicron, it may be a pan-coronavirus vaccine by then, that will handle any variant. We can now map out the next few months very clearly. The people to worry about now, is immunocompromised people."

