Storm Eunice: 12,000 homes and businesses still without power

James Cox

Thousands of homes and businesses remain without power this morning as a result of Storm Eunice.

The worst affected areas are in the south of the country.

ESB crews have been out since first light in an effort to restore electricity to around 12,000 homes and businesses who were without power overnight as Storm Eunice battered the south of the country.

The main affected areas are in Cork, Kerry, Wexford and Waterford.

Roches Point in Cork was the windiest location in the country yesterday, with gusts as high as 137km.

Restoration

The restoration seems to be a slow process, with just over 600 premises back up and running in Kerry since just before 7am this morning while it's estimated it will be 3om afternoon before the majority of other outages will be fixed.

Crews have been drafted in from less impacted areas and Northern Ireland to help restore electricity all across the region.

The entire country remains under a yellow warning for snow and ice until 10am.

There is also a rain warning in effect for Sligo, Leitrim, Mayo and Donegal from 4pm this afternoon until 4am tomorrow afternoon.

The western half of the country will be under a yellow wind alert from tomorrow morning until Monday morning.

All six counties in Northern Ireland have a yellow warning for snow and ice - that has been issued by the UK Met Office.

A 59-year-old Wexford County Council employee was killed while clearing fallen debris from Storm Eunice on Friday.

The father of one from Clonroe, north Wexford, has been named locally as Billy Kinsella.