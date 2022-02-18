Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 17:15

Cut to public transport prices will be introduced as soon as possible, says Varadkar

It comes as the Government announced a range of measures in a bid to tackle the cost of living crisis.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said price cuts for public transport fares will be introduced as soon as possible.

It comes as the Government announced a range of measures in a bid to tackle the cost of living crisis.

The 20 per cent cut to public transport prices may not be applied until the end of April.

However, Mr Varadkar has said that other measures which have already been implemented by the Government should be making a difference.

"It'll be done as quick as it can," Mr Varadkar told Newstalk.

"Unfortunately it does require a thousand, or over a thousand machines being changed.

"So it is not just an issue of money, but we will introduce these measures as quickly as we can.

"I would point out that all of the budget measures - the pension increase, the welfare increase, the personal income tax reductions, the minimum wage increases, they all kicked in only in January."

His comments come as new figures show consumer goods and services rose by 5 per cent in the year to January 2022.

The area with the largest increase was transport at 14.1 per cent while housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 12 per cent.

Electricity was up 22.4 per cent, gas was up 27.7 per cent and liquid fuels such was home heating oils seen an increase of 50.1 per cent in the year.

Meanwhile, diesel and petrol were up by 42.3 cent per litre and 40.7 cent per litre respectively between December 2020 and December 2021.

