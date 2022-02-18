Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 16:25

Flights and ferries cancelled in the North due to Storm Eunice

Northern Ireland escaped the worst of the conditions which battered the Republic.
Rebecca Black, PA

Flights and ferries have been cancelled in the North due to Storm Eunice.

The region escaped the worst of the extreme weather conditions which saw a man killed by a falling tree in the Republic and hundreds of flights cancelled in Britain.

However, high winds, snow and ice caused travel chaos in some parts of the region, with a number of collisions on the Glenshane Pass in Co Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said no-one required hospital treatment.

“The Glenshane Road remains open and is passable with care at present,” a spokesperson said

A UK Met Office yellow warning for ice was to remain in place in the North until 9am on Saturday, while yellow wind and snow warnings are due to expire at 6pm on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the conditions saw some flights and ferries to Britain cancelled as well as the ferry service between Strangford and Portaferry, Co Down, before it resumed in the afternoon.

In Britain, London’s O2 arena was closed after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds.

Winter weather Feb 18th 2022
Emergency services look at the damage to the roof of the O2 Arena in south-east London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

There were also hundreds of flights cancelled, rail lines blocked and road bridges closed.

A rare “do not travel” alert was issued across Britain’s railways, as seven operators suspended all services.

More than 430 flights due to take off or land at UK airports were cancelled on Friday.

