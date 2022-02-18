Covid: 8,593 cases as Taoiseach confirms end of mandatory mask wearing in most settings

A further 8,593 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded as the Taoiseach has confirmed an end to mandatory mask wearing in almost all settings from February 28th.

There have been 4,821 positive cases of Covid-19 confirmed by PCR testing. In addition, a further 3,772 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.

As of 8am on Friday, there were 591 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 57 in intensive care.

On Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that the Government will be accepting the advice issued by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) in relation to mask-wearing.

It has been recommended that wearing face masks is no longer needed in environments such as retail, transport and schools.

However, they will remain mandatory in healthcare settings.

Mr Martin also confirmed that the Government would be accepting the Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) recommendation to stand down Nphet.

In a letter written to the Minister for Health, CMO Dr Tony Holohan suggested a smaller group be set up to continue to monitor the spread of Covid-19.

It comes after Nphet met on Thursday and, for the first time, members were not given a date for their next meeting.

Mr Martin has said the group will be stood down, however, advice will still be needed.

"I have spoken to the party leaders, [the government] is accepting the advice of Nphet in its entirety in the letter," Mr Martin said.

“We are moving from the emergency phase of the pandemic into a new transitionary phase.

"But we will need a range of advices still," he said, but adding that the role of Nphet is no longer required.

The Taoiseach paid tribute and thanked the advisory group for the work they have done throughout the pandemic.

Caution

The decision to end mandatory mask wearing in almost all settings comes as a number of healthcare professionals have expressed concern over the rule change.

Dr Mary Favier, Covid-19 adviser to the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP), said mask wearing was a very effective means of reducing Covid numbers, and she anticipated that many people would continue to wear masks.

Dr Favier said she would continue to wear a mask herself in healthcare settings and in situations which were congested.

That would be the same for many people she said, as there were many who would still be anxious.

That anxiety was completely understandable, she said. Many had to “reframe their lives” to deal with the risk and would continue to wear masks.

Meanwhile, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) called on the Government to urge caution when it comes to the removal of the mask-wearing requirement outside of healthcare settings.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “There is a clear link between reduced transmission and mask wearing. Removing the mask requirement in congregated settings particularly with poor ventilation, such as public transport, could have a detrimental impact.

“Our hospitals are under severe pressure. As of this morning, 15,705 patients have been without a bed in our hospitals so far this year.

“Our nurses and midwives have been dealing with overcrowding coupled with Covid transmission and are burnt out and exhausted.

“We cannot have a case of increased Covid transmission within our hospitals at this juncture.

“The pandemic is far from over for nurses and midwives. Government needs to exercise caution when it comes to your easing mask requirements.

“Until Government makes headway into dealing with the trolley crisis, the mask mandate should remain in place.”

-Additional reporting by Vivienne Clarke