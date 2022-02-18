Female pedestrian dies after collision with truck in Dun Laoghaire

A female pedestrian has died following a collision with a truck in Dun Laoghaire.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal incident which occurred on Friday morning at around 10am, at the junction of George's Street Lower and Convent Lane in the Dublin coastal suburb.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was fatally injured in the collision. She has been removed from the scene to St Columcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown where a postmortem will take place in due course.

The driver of the truck, a man in his late 30s, and his passenger, another man in his late 30s, were treated at the scene for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is currently closed as Garda forensic collision investigators conduct an examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time and who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.