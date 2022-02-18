Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 10:59

Two charged after drugs worth close to half a million euro seized in Raheny

A woman aged in her 30s and a man aged in his 20s were arrested at the scene
Gardaí have charged a man and a woman after seizing drugs with a value approaching half a million euro in Raheny.

The drugs, worth over €430,000 in combined values, were located during a search operation in the Dublin suburb on Wednesday evening.

The operation saw a residence searched by local units and personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Cannabis herb worth €200,000 was seized at the property, along with suspected heroin valued at €140,000 and suspected cocaine valued at €90,000.

A woman aged in her 30s and a man aged in his 20s were arrested at the scene and later detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Both have since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

