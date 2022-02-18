Storm Eunice Live: Power outages and transport disruptions reported across the country

Storm Eunice made landfall in Ireland overnight, with red wind warnings extended to Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford.

The warnings for Cork, Kerry and Clare have since been downgraded to orange, while Waterford will remain under the red alert until 11am.

Over 55,000 homes are without power due to the storm, with the majority of outages reported in Kerry.

11.10am - Live updates

Government departments, local authorities and transport bodies are offering live updates on their websites and social media accounts.

The Bus Éireann website has a running list of all disruptions, reporting routes in Kerry, Cork and Clare have now resumed. However, services which were cancelled earlier in the morning will not return for the day.

Reports of fallen trees in Cork as #StormEunice brought severe and damaging gusts.



Winds will remain strong in the SW this morning and will strengthen abruptly across many southern and eastern counties with further damage possible ⚠️



— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 18, 2022

Waterford, Cork and Kerry County Councils have tweeted about a number of roads blocked due to fallen trees, with motorists urged to check for updates prior to departure and to be aware of any diversions in place. Members of the public are again being urged not to travel unless it is essential.

— Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) February 18, 2022

Irish Rail are also offering updates via Twitter, reporting delays to some services in the southwest.

At Shannon Airport, flights are operating with some short delays. "All intending passengers should contact their airline for updates to the schedules," the airport tweeted.

Representatives from Kerry Airport have said all flights are operating as normal, while passengers travelling from Dublin Airport are advised to allow extra time for their journey to the airport.

10.55am - Travel disruptions

The chair for the National Emergency Coordination (NEC) group, Keith Leonard has urged people to only make essential journeys during Storm Eunice, and, if possible, to delay travel plans until the bad weather has passed.

A number of routes around the country, especially in Cork and Kerry, are closed because of fallen trees, debris and power lines, Mr Leonard told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland.

This view from space shows the swirl of cloud that is #StormEunice developing over Ireland this morning🛰️



— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 18, 2022

The NEC is working closely with local authorities, he added, and warnings will remain in place until lunchtime.

There were a significant number of fallen trees in Cork, Kerry and Clare, he said, but fortunately, the high tide had passed with no incidents. A small number of pumps were utilised in Bantry, Co Cork and flooding had been avoided.

Mr Leonard said there was also significant snowfall in some counties in the northwest, which has caused travel disruptions.

10.45am - Medical appointments

The HSE's chief operations officer, Anne O'Connor has advised the public that appointments will go ahead on Friday, however there may be some delays due to Storm Eunice.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio's Morning Ireland, Ms O'Connor said: "We're not going to cancel very much."

She added the HSE did not want the public or staff travelling before 8am, so there would be delays, and the public should not worry if they were going to be late as they will be accommodated.

Ms O'Connor said there would be some cancellations in Co Clare, but overall "we're trying to continue services".

"The last thing we want to do is cancel scheduled services."

At University Hospital Kerry, some catering and maintenance staff remained at the hospital overnight to ensure continuity of service for patients, she added.

If any appointments are going to be cancelled, the HSE will contact the patients, Ms O'Connor assured. Everyone else should assume their appointment was going ahead, she added.

10.30am - Met Éireann update

Matthew Martin of Met Éireann, speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, warned "things will deteriorate" as Friday morning goes on.

The situation was worsening in Cork and Kerry where there were "significant" winds, he said, which will extend around the country as the morning progresses.

The status yellow warning for the country will remain through the day, he added, predicting the storm would hit the east coast from 9am.

Snow was reported in Mayo and Donegal, Mr Martin said, adding it was going to be a "very cold day."

10.15am - Weather warnings

A status red warning will remain in place for Co Waterford until 11am on Friday, with Met Éireann warning of severe and damaging winds due to Storm Eunice.

The warning took effect at 7am, following after similar alerts for Cork, Kerry and Clare which began at 3am.

The red warnings for Cork, Kerry and Clare ended at 8am, and all three counties have since moved to an orange alert, joining Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford and Wicklow.

The remainder of the country has also been placed under two status yellow warnings, for both snow and ice, and wind and rain.

Met Éireann predict "falls of sleet and snow on Friday and Saturday with accumulation in some areas and icy stretches leading to hazardous driving conditions," adding: "Northwest winds backing westerly will reach mean speeds of 50-65km/hr with gusts of up to 110km/hr on Friday, coupled with heavy rain at times".

The yellow warning for wind and rain took effect at 1am and will remain in place until 6pm, while the snow and ice warning began shortly after 5am on Friday, lasting until 10am on Saturday.

Similar warnings have also been issued by the UK Met Office for the North, with Antrim, Down and Derry covered by a yellow wind alert from 7am to 6pm on Friday. A yellow warning for snow is also in place since 3am for all six counties, lasting until 6pm.