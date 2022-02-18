What the paper's say: Friday's front pages

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 08:55

Friday's front pages are dominated by Storm Eunice as it made landfall in Ireland overnight. Many schools in the South West have been forced to close due to the storm.
Kenneth Fox

Friday's front pages are dominated by Storm Eunice as it made landfall in Ireland overnight. Many schools in the South West have closed due to the storm.

The Irish Times leads with the impact of Storm Eunice on school closures and the peak wind speeds of 130km/h being expected in some places.

The Irish Examiner leads on plans for Nphet to be disbanded and mask wearing no longer being mandatory in a number of settings.

The Echo leads on an increase in car thefts in Cork city centre in recent months.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with advice from some health experts who say people should continue to wear masks even when the mandatory requirement for them is dropped.

The Irish Sun focuses on the Storm Eunic and the high winds that are expected in areas of the country.

The Irish Daily Star focuses on places gearing up for Storm Eunice and putting out sandbags.

The Belfast Telegrpah leads with a story about the former UK Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis trying to poach PSNI Constable Simon Byrne.

The UK papers lead on Russia's supposed 'fake cause' of war in an attempt to justify an invasion of Russia. The Guardian leads with US President Joe Biden's comments on the issue.

