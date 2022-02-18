Storm Eunice makes landfall as 11,200 homes without electricity

Digital Desk Staff

Over 11,200 homes are without electricty this morning, as Storm Eunice hits Ireland.

The majorty of power outages have been reported in Co Kerry so far, where over 9,000 households have been effected.

Power cuts have also been reported in Cork, Galway, Wexford, Galway, Mayo, Offaly and Leitrim.

Storm Eunice has made landfall in the southwest of the country as a status red wind warning is in place for four counties.

Gusts of more than 130 kilometres are hitting Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford.

An orange wind warning is in place for the rest of Muster and nine other counties.

Met Éireann says cyclonic variable winds, veering northwesterly will reach storm force 10 or violent storm force 11 at times on Irish coastal waters from Carlingford Lough to Roches Pt to Erris Head and on the Irish Sea.

An orange snow warning is in effect for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon bringing blizzard-like conditions.

Speaking to Newstalk, Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the storm has arrived : "A lot of people may be waking up this morning wondering why it is some calm.

"The worst of the storm is about to hit the South West coast. The storm has tracked in and is pretty much as forecast with the centre of the storm around the South West."

He said they are also starting to see snowing falling in Donegal and the North West as forecast.