Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 16:00

‘Astonishing’ that Sinn Féin could appoint advisers with convictions – Harris

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy indicated any ban on people with criminal convictions working as advisers in a Sinn Féin-led government would ‘depend on the circumstances’.
‘Astonishing’ that Sinn Féin could appoint advisers with convictions – Harris

Dominic McGrath, PA

A minister has said it is “astonishing” that Sinn Féin might allow people with criminal convictions to serve as government advisers.

Earlier this week, Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy indicated that any ban on people with criminal convictions working as advisers in a Sinn Féin-led government would “depend on the circumstances”.

On Thursday, Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said he was shocked that such a matter would even be debated.

He said: “The idea that we even have to say whether we think it is a good idea that somebody with a criminal conviction would be appointed by the government of Ireland to advise the government.

European Parliament election
Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy (right) with party leader Mary Lou McDonald (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I mean, would they be an adviser in the Department of Justice? Would they be an adviser in the Department of Defence? Would they be an adviser in the Department of Foreign Affairs?

“I think this is quite an astonishing thing, that the main opposition party, a party which wishes to lead the government of this country, is not willing to say clearly that it does not believe hiring people with criminal convictions to take up sensitive roles in government is something that should be ruled out.”

Mr Harris said he was confident that such issues would “weigh on the people of the country’s minds when they decide what form of government do they want, what policies do they want and the standards of people in that government and the people who advise them as well”.

He said special advisers are approved by the Cabinet and can have access to “sensitive information”.

Asked by reporters whether such an issue should still be relevant, more than 20 years after the Good Friday Agreement that ended the conflict in the North, Mr Harris said it was not simply a case of “the past is the past”.

Speaking during a visit to the Guinness Enterprise Centre in Dublin, Mr Harris said: “I’m more concerned by the future, and very concerned about the policies that would be pursued by an alternative government and also the individuals that would pursue those policies.”

He said it would ultimately be a matter for the public, when the next general election comes around.

Mr Harris said that despite the continued popularity of Sinn Féin since the general election in 2020, the outcome was not a foregone conclusion.

He said: “I think there will be a real clash of ideas, and clash of policies, and clash of perspectives and that’s healthy and the people of this country will adjudicate them.”

More in this section

European court: Inquest was ‘sufficient investigation’ into Co Armagh shooting European court: Inquest was ‘sufficient investigation’ into Co Armagh shooting
Storm Eunice to be 'short and sharp' with possibility of red weather warnings Storm Eunice to be 'short and sharp' with possibility of red weather warnings
Stardust inquest: Coroner rules that ‘unlawful killing’ verdict not excluded Stardust inquest: Coroner rules that ‘unlawful killing’ verdict not excluded
Funeral of 12-year-old killed in Limerick collision hears he was 'kindness personified'

Funeral of 12-year-old killed in Limerick collision hears he was 'kindness personified'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more