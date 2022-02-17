Girl who claimed pool fumes incident exacerbated asthma settles High Court action

A young girl who claimed to have suffered a temporary exacerbation of her asthma condition after a noxious fumes incident at a waterpark has settled her High Court action for €40,000.

Lauren Lodge, her counsel Michael Byrne SC told the High Court, was 11 years of age when the chlorine incident happened at the Funtasia Waterpark in Co Louth as she visited the swimming pool area with her family.

Mr Byrne, instructed by Keith Walsh solicitors, said there appeared to be excessive noxious fumes as the young girl was in the pool area six years ago and it was their case it caused a temporary exacerbation of her asthma.

Lauren Lodge of Blackcastle Demesne, Slane Road, Navan, Co Meath had through her mother Maeve Lodge sued Vinmoe Traders Ltd, trading as Funtasia and with registered offices at Whitworth Hall, Laurence Street, Drogheda, Co Louth which was the owner of the Funtasia venue and waterpark, Drogheda.

It was claimed that on April 1st, 2016, Lauren was in the swimming pool area when a strong smell of chlorine or some other noxious substance pervaded the area.

Her eyes became red and sore and she began to cough and vomit. It was claimed she also suffered shortness of breath and headaches.

It was claimed that Lauren had been exposed to a risk of danger of which they knew or ought to have known and a noxious substance was caused to be leaked into the atmosphere.

Counsel told the court liability was admitted in the case.

He told the court that at the time of the incident, people had runny eyes and minor complaints but Lauren, because of her asthma, required an increase in her inhalers afterwards.

Lauren, who is studying for her Leaving Cert, is now back to her pre-incident state, counsel said. He said the exacerbation of her asthma condition was temporary.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the offer was very reasonable and he wished Lauren and her family well.