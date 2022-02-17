Thu, 17 Feb, 2022 - 11:06

Man arrested following armed robbery of business on Dublin's Grafton Street

The incident happened shortly after 3.20pm when a man entered a business premises on Grafton Street armed with a weapon.
A man has been arrested following an armed robbery in Dublin on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after 3.20pm when a man entered a business premises on Grafton Street armed with a weapon.

According to Gardaí, the man threatened the staff members and then left the scene on foot with a number of items.

In a follow-up search, a man, aged in his 40s was arrested and a number of items stolen from the premises were located.

The man was taken to Pearse Street Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing.

