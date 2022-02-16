Funeral of Wiktor Chojecki to take place in Limerick tomorrow

Digital Desk Staff

A funeral for 12-year-old Wiktor Chojecki is to take place in Limerick tomorrow. The child was killed in a car crash last Friday morning.

Over €8,000 in donations has been raised in 48 hours to support Wiktor's family after a family friend set up a fundraiser.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Wiktor, from Newcastle West, Co Limerick, was killed while driving his family car which collided with a truck at 2am last Friday, just outside the village of Adare.

Wiktor was the sole occupant of the car. The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 40s was said to be badly shaken but did not require hospital treatment.

The fundraiser was started by Dominika Hogan, a friend of Wiktor’s parents, Ewa and Bartosz.

It has raised more than €8,000 already, four times its starting goal of €2,000.

In a message attached to the GoFundMe page, Ms Hogan thanked those who offered their support.

“As we all know by now, the tragic circumstances that had occurred over the weekend, a little man has lost his life. We are trying to make things a little easier for the family by raising funds to go towards funeral costs,” said Ms Hogan.

“Furthermore, to help our friends through what's going to be a very tough road ahead, any donations will be really appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Meanwhile, a local, family-run shop, has also offered their hand in helping.

Sheahan’s Store in Newcastle West set up a donation box in their shop, with the proceeds going towards the GoFundMe set up by Ms Hogan.

Wiktor's funeral will take place in Newcastle West tomorrow, coming a number of days after a vigil was held in the town's square, to mourn the passing of the young boy.

A crowd of over 300 gathered to release balloons in honour of Wiktor and to show their support for the family.