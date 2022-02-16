Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 16:59

Funeral of Wiktor Chojecki to take place in Limerick tomorrow

Wiktor, from Newcastle West, Co Limerick, was killed while driving his family car which collided with a truck at 2am last Friday, just outside the village of Adare.
Funeral of Wiktor Chojecki to take place in Limerick tomorrow

Digital Desk Staff

A funeral for 12-year-old Wiktor Chojecki is to take place in Limerick tomorrow. The child was killed in a car crash last Friday morning.

Over €8,000 in donations has been raised in 48 hours to support Wiktor's family after a family friend set up a fundraiser.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Wiktor, from Newcastle West, Co Limerick, was killed while driving his family car which collided with a truck at 2am last Friday, just outside the village of Adare.

Wiktor was the sole occupant of the car. The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 40s was said to be badly shaken but did not require hospital treatment.

The fundraiser was started by Dominika Hogan, a friend of Wiktor’s parents, Ewa and Bartosz.

It has raised more than €8,000 already, four times its starting goal of €2,000.

In a message attached to the GoFundMe page, Ms Hogan thanked those who offered their support.

“As we all know by now, the tragic circumstances that had occurred over the weekend, a little man has lost his life. We are trying to make things a little easier for the family by raising funds to go towards funeral costs,” said Ms Hogan.

“Furthermore, to help our friends through what's going to be a very tough road ahead, any donations will be really appreciated. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Meanwhile, a local, family-run shop, has also offered their hand in helping.

Sheahan’s Store in Newcastle West set up a donation box in their shop, with the proceeds going towards the GoFundMe set up by Ms Hogan.

Wiktor's funeral will take place in Newcastle West tomorrow, coming a number of days after a vigil was held in the town's square, to mourn the passing of the young boy.

A crowd of over 300 gathered to release balloons in honour of Wiktor and to show their support for the family.

More in this section

National Women's Council criticised for excluding women in Government from rally National Women's Council criticised for excluding women in Government from rally
Woman (40s) dies in Co Sligo road traffic collision Woman (40s) dies in Co Sligo road traffic collision
Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as two storms approach Ireland Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as two storms approach Ireland
Supreme Court dismisses An Taisce appeal over Co Kilkenny Glanbia cheese plant

Supreme Court dismisses An Taisce appeal over Co Kilkenny Glanbia cheese plant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more