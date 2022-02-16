Covid: 9,881 new cases, 108 deaths in last week

James Cox

There has been a further 5,268 Covid-19 cases confirmed via PCR testing, and 4,613 positive antigens recorded on the HSE portal today.

A total of 108 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the State in the past week.

There are 631 people in hospital with the virus, down six in 24 hours, while 62 are in ICU, a drop of one over the same period.

Meanwhile, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) could recommend an end to the requirement for face masks, with the group due to meet on Thursday to discuss the latest Covid-19 data.

According to the Irish Examiner, public health officials have met with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, following which sources said the face mask requirement could be scrapped as early as next week.

Although Nphet may make the suggestion to Government following Thursday's meeting, it is not expected that a Cabinet meeting will be scheduled for Friday, meaning the change will likely not come into effect until the middle of next week.

The change would likely see an end to the requirement for students to wear face masks during school.

The current law requiring face masks to be worn on public transport and in retail settings is also expected to be replaced with a recommendation, leaving it up to the individual whether or not they wear a face covering.