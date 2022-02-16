Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 15:44

Two men arrested in connection with fatal Dublin hit-and-run

The incident took place in Clondalkin on January 23rd.
Two men arrested in connection with fatal Dublin hit-and-run

Muireann Duffy

Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with a fatal incident in Dublin last month.

On Sunday, January 23rd, a man (50) was found lying on the side of Robinhood Road in Clondalkin and was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man died in hospital the following Friday.

On Wedensday, investigating gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 20s.

They are currently detained at Garda stations in southwest Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 194.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More in this section

National Women's Council criticised for excluding women in Government from rally National Women's Council criticised for excluding women in Government from rally
Woman (40s) dies in Co Sligo road traffic collision Woman (40s) dies in Co Sligo road traffic collision
Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as two storms approach Ireland Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as two storms approach Ireland
Supreme Court dismisses An Taisce appeal over Co Kilkenny Glanbia cheese plant

Supreme Court dismisses An Taisce appeal over Co Kilkenny Glanbia cheese plant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more