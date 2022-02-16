Urgency needed to try teenager accused of burglary before he turns 18, court hears

Tom Tuite

A 17-year-old boy accused of a burglary at a pensioner's home in Co Kildare has been remanded in continuing custody.

The 72-year-old man was hospitalised after being attacked near his home in Ardrass Lower, Celbridge, at about 9.30pm on February 8th.

A number of suspects left the scene on foot; one on a scrambler bike which was stolen from the property.

In a follow-up search, gardaí arrested the 17-year-old on suspicion of aggravated burglary and took him to Leixlip Garda station. The boy was charged with burglary of the man’s cottage in Ardrass Lower during the theft of a 08-reg Husaberg motorcycle.

He was also accused of trespassing at another house at Ardrass Road, Celbridge, in a manner that would cause fear, and stealing a bicycle from that property in the early hours of February 8th.

He faced his second hearing at the Dublin Children’s Court on Wednesday.

Investigation file

Garda Aoife Leacy told Judge Paul Kelly the investigation file is being prepared to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Judge Kelly noted the teenager turns 18 later this year and said urgency needs to be applied in getting the directions.

The boy, accompanied to court by his mother and barrister, did not address the court. Judge Kelly remanded him in continuing custody to appear again on March 2nd. He was refused bail following a hearing last Friday.

Garda Leacy said the teenager “made no reply” when charged in the presence of his mother.

She opposed bail due to the seriousness of the case and provided the judge with a document listing her objections, which were not read aloud.

She agreed with Judge Kelly that it was alleged one of the parties was armed with bolt cutters.

Garda Leacy agreed with defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan that the teenager resided with his mother and had a stable home, where he was welcome to live. However, the garda said she did not feel that would be a deterrent.

The court heard the strength of evidence was a reason to object to bail.

However, the garda accepted the solicitor's point that the evidence would be tested later in the Children's Court or a higher court.

Forensic test results were awaited, the court heard. However, Garda Leacy said: "These will be treated as a priority because of the seriousness of the offence."

It was alleged that in an interview the boy made an admission of being involved in an aggravated burglary. However, the defence solicitor said the boy's case was that those admissions were "made up by gardaí".

Garda Leacy alleged the boy was arrested a kilometre from the scene of the burglary and was on a bicycle stolen from a neighbour's house.

She agreed she did not fear witness intimidation or that the boy would not turn up to court if released. However, the garda said the boy could not agree to bail terms.