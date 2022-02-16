Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 14:46

Disposable incomes in Dublin higher than other counties - CSO

Average disposable income in the Dublin region was almost 17 per cent higher than the State average.
Disposable incomes in Dublin higher than other counties - CSO

Muireann Duffy

The average disposable income of people living in the Dublin region was almost 17 per cent higher than the State average, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Average disposable income per person in the capital increased by 5.3 per cent year-on-year, reaching €25,696 in 2019.

The State average, meanwhile, was just €22,032.

The next highest county was Limerick (€24,540), followed by Kildare (€22,872) and Cork (€22,421) - the only counties where the average surpassed that of the State.

On the other end of the scale, the annual disposable income averages of Westmeath (€17,767), Donegal (€17,479), Offaly (€16,908), Longford (€16,865) and Laois (€16,780) were far below the State average.

The Midlands (Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath) was found to be the region with the lowest average disposable income per person, totalling €17,125, followed by the Border region (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) with €18,524, and the West (Galway, Mayo, Roscommon), averaging €19,738 per annum.

More in this section

National Women's Council criticised for excluding women in Government from rally National Women's Council criticised for excluding women in Government from rally
Woman (40s) dies in Co Sligo road traffic collision Woman (40s) dies in Co Sligo road traffic collision
Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as two storms approach Ireland Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as two storms approach Ireland
Supreme Court dismisses An Taisce appeal over Co Kilkenny Glanbia cheese plant

Supreme Court dismisses An Taisce appeal over Co Kilkenny Glanbia cheese plant

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more