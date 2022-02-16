Disposable incomes in Dublin higher than other counties - CSO

Muireann Duffy

The average disposable income of people living in the Dublin region was almost 17 per cent higher than the State average, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Average disposable income per person in the capital increased by 5.3 per cent year-on-year, reaching €25,696 in 2019.

The State average, meanwhile, was just €22,032.

The next highest county was Limerick (€24,540), followed by Kildare (€22,872) and Cork (€22,421) - the only counties where the average surpassed that of the State.

On the other end of the scale, the annual disposable income averages of Westmeath (€17,767), Donegal (€17,479), Offaly (€16,908), Longford (€16,865) and Laois (€16,780) were far below the State average.

The Midlands (Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath) was found to be the region with the lowest average disposable income per person, totalling €17,125, followed by the Border region (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) with €18,524, and the West (Galway, Mayo, Roscommon), averaging €19,738 per annum.