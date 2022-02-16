Twin brothers in court charged with possession of child abuse imagery

Stephen Maguire

Twin brothers have appeared in court in Co Donegal charged with possession of child pornography.

Michael and Daniel Gibson, both aged 30, are charged under the Child Pornography Act at an address in Letterkenny on November 3rd, 2015.

The men, with an address at Lower Main Street, Letterkenny, are charged with allegedly having images of children engaging in sexual acts on mobile phones seized by Gardaí.

Judge Deirdre Gearty accepted jurisdiction, meaning the cases will be heard in the District Court which has lesser sentencing powers than the Circuit Court.

The judge was told there is a lot of technical evidence to be given in the cases, setting aside a special two-day sitting.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins said both cases are linked and arise out of a search warrant which was issued by the court.

Solicitors for both men, Mr Frank Dorrian and Ms Donna Crampsie, indicated both cases will be defended.

Judge Gearty adjourned the cases until Wednesday, April 20th for mention to finalise a hearing date for the men.

The judge also appointed a junior counsel to both men as the evidence was technical, the court was told.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help. In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112.