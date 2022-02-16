Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 11:38

National Women's Council criticised for excluding women in Government from rally

Senator Regina Doherty said she is disappointed no Government party members were invited to the event.
National Women's Council criticised for excluding women in Government from rally

James Cox

A Fine Gael Senator has accused the National Women's Council (NWC) of "alienating" women with certain political beliefs.

The NWC is organising a rally outside Leinster House next month, to mark International Women's Day.

A number of speakers have been asked to contribute, including members of Sinn Féin, People Before Profit and the Social Democrats.

Senator Regina Doherty said she is disappointed no Government party members were invited to the event.

Ms Doherty said: "The mission statement of the women's council, that's funded by nearly €1 million of taxpayer's money, is to empower women to work together.

"It's fine they're angry at the Government because of lack of, around progress, that's not my fault. I'm actually proud of the record of what I did for women's rights in the four years I sat at the Cabinet table."

More in this section

Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as two storms approach Ireland Weather warnings issued by Met Éireann as two storms approach Ireland
Rent freeze for Northern Ireland Housing Executive tenants to be introduced Rent freeze for Northern Ireland Housing Executive tenants to be introduced
Russian Ambassador to Ireland says Ukraine invasion would be ‘insane’ Russian Ambassador to Ireland says Ukraine invasion would be ‘insane’
Woman (40s) dies in Co Sligo road traffic collision

Woman (40s) dies in Co Sligo road traffic collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more