Ireland's first contactless supermarket opens in Dublin

James Cox

Ireland’s first ever contactless food store, Market x Flutter, was launched on Tuesday in Clonskeagh, Dublin.

AI-powered computer vision allows shoppers to select their purchases and leave, without having to wait in line or stop to scan or pay.

The food-store, developed for Flutter by Compass Group Ireland, stocks fresh meals including a selection of hot and chilled dishes to go, as well as drinks and confectionery, it is open to the general public.

"A truly friction-free shopping experience, customers ‘check in’ when entering and then freely wander through the store, selecting from the food offering at their leisure; no scanning and no queueing. A receipt is delivered to their phone moments after they leave the store."

The first store was launched on Tuesday at Flutter Entertainment's global headquarters in Clonskeagh, Dublin 4, and is open from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Former Irish rugby sevens star Greg O'Shea, who also won Love Island in 2019 alongside Amber Gill, was a guest at the launch.

“This store, with its great selection of healthy fresh meals, is ideal for those with limited time who are trying to stick to a healthy eating regime," he said.

Local Dublin-Rathdown Minister, Josepha Madigan, was guest of honour at the store opening. She commended Flutter and Compass Ireland on what she called “an exciting innovation in retail and customer service, and a reflection of the dynamism of the foodservice industry in Ireland”.

Privacy

Facial recognition or biometrics are not used in the new technology, ensuring shoppers’ privacy.

Welcoming the convenience and ease of the new retail system, Padraig Ó Ríordáin, chief legal officer and group commercial director of Flutter Entertainment, said the frictionless store was among many innovative features available to Flutter staff at the newly renovated global headquarters in Dublin.

“We have made a significant investment in this modern and agile workspace. The frictionless store is just one example of its many unique features, providing wholesome food quickly and easily for our team. We are grateful to Compass Ireland for making it a reality”.

Flutter Entertainment is a global sports betting, gaming and entertainment provider and employs around 1,700 people at its Dublin headquarters.

Deirdre O’Neill, managing director at Compass Ireland, said trials of the new food services solution at the Flutter workplace have been very successful.

“We’re incredibly excited by this new frictionless store technology, and are proud that our Irish operation is leading the way.

“We constantly look to offer the most convenient catering solutions in workplaces and in education and leisure spaces. Now, people can pop into a store, pick up the food they like, and go – it’s a great flexible solution for busy workers.”

Frictionless units will be established within other corporate clients’ offices by Compass Ireland, as well as in the sports, education and leisure sectors.