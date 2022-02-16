Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 09:27

Woman (40s) dies in Co Sligo road traffic collision

The collision happened on the N15 at Moneygold Grange on Tuesday.
A woman has died following a fatal road traffic collision in Co Sligo.

The collision happened on the N15 at Moneygold Grange on Tuesday.

At approximately 10:15pm, Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene where a woman, a pedestrian aged in her early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí believe the woman was struck by a vehicle.

The scene has been preserved for examination and traffic diversions are in place.

According to Gardaí, the local Coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination. The woman's body remains at the scene.

Any witnesses, particularly road users and those with video footage who were in the Grange area at the time, have been asked to make contact with Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

