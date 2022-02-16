Gardaí investigate alleged assault of boy (11) in Dublin

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the alleged assault of an 11-year-old boy in Dublin on Friday.

Gardaí have said the alleged assault took place in the Ballyfermot area at around 6.50pm.

It is understood that the boy was assaulted by a number of teenagers.

As reported on Newstalk, the boy was later taken to hospital for treatment after suffering facial injuries.

Commenting on social media, the boy's mother claims he was dragged away from friends and attacked by a group of teenagers over a football.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.