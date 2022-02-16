Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 07:34

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

Wednesday's front pages are dominated by Russian plans to invade Ukraine and the settlement of the civil sexual assault claim against Prince Andrew.
What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Wednesday's front pages are dominated by Russian plans to invade Ukraine and the settlement of the civil sexual assault claim against Prince Andrew.

The Irish Times reports that Russia is willing to continue talks, as Moscow has said it is withdrawing some troops from the Ukraine border.

IT front page 160222

Some 1,000 elderly people are waiting on a hospital bed each day, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent leads with a report that fuel hikes are now adding €600 per year to the cost of running a car, with petrol now costing €1.80 a litre.

Independent front page 160222

The Irish Daily Mail leads with comments from Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe that the State needs more international property funds in order to solve the housing crisis.

Daily Mail front page 160222

And the Irish Daily Star leads with Tina Cahill being released from prison after being jailed for the death of David Walsh in Australia.

Star Front page 160222

Elsewhere, the Belfast Telegraph reports that a 13-year-old girl came face to face with a man just minutes after he was suspected of stabbing a young mother to death.

In the UK, Andrew settling the civil sex assault claim against him for a reported multimillion-pound sum dominates the papers on Wednesday.

The Daily Mirror reports the Duke of York “does £12m deal to halt sex claim”, with The Guardian saying the move spares the royal the “humiliation” of going on trial.

The Daily Mail uses “humiliation” in its headline, while the story is also covered by The Independent and i, as Metro says the the duke “pays up at last”.

“Royal wrong ‘un pays out to sex victim he’s never met. As you do”, states the headline of the Daily Star, with the Daily Express warning “there’s no way back”.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Queen will help pay for the settlement, with The Sun calling the resolution Andrew’s “final disgrace”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times says Russian leader Vladimir Putin withdrew some of his troops from Ukraine’s border to enable dialogue with the west.

But The Times covers US president Joe Biden’s doubt about the supposed withdrawal.

More in this section

Garda Commissioner to remain in place until 2025 Garda Commissioner to remain in place until 2025
Nphet to consider end of face mask requirement Nphet to consider end of face mask requirement
Ukrainian ambassador urges Irish politicians to maintain pressure on Russia Ukrainian ambassador urges Irish politicians to maintain pressure on Russia
Russian Ambassador to Ireland says Ukraine invasion would be ‘insane’

Russian Ambassador to Ireland says Ukraine invasion would be ‘insane’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more