Wed, 16 Feb, 2022 - 06:51

Rent freeze for Northern Ireland Housing Executive tenants to be introduced

Deirdre Hargey confirmed on Wednesday that the move would be introduced following a surge in the cost of living, which has left many families and households struggling.
Rent freeze for Northern Ireland Housing Executive tenants to be introduced

Dominic McGrath, PA

Rents in Northern Ireland will be temporarily frozen for Housing Executive tenants, the Communities Minister has said.

Deirdre Hargey confirmed on Wednesday that the move would be introduced following a surge in the cost of living, which has left many families and households struggling.

Ms Hargey said she wanted to support people “facing soaring fuel and household bills”.

The rent freeze for Housing Executive tenants will apply for 2022/23.

The Housing Executive is responsible for housing thousands of people and families across Northern Ireland.

The move, she said, will “not place any further financial burden on individuals and families trying hard each day to make ends meet”.

“This follows the recent success in closing the loopholes in welfare mitigation schemes, meaning top-up payments will be available to more people who currently have their benefits reduced because of the ‘bedroom tax’ and benefit cap,” she added.

“I have also announced a £200 (€238) payment to support 280,000 eligible people in meeting their energy costs.”

“Right now, tenants need security, and a freeze in their rents will provide a bit of stability on an important housing cost in an uncertain climate.”

Ms Hargey also said that housing associations in the region should consider the pressure tenants are under when setting rent levels.

“Every household, including all those across the social housing sector, are facing unprecedented living costs.

“While I appreciate rent levels are an issue for each housing association board, I would call on them to be mindful of the times we are in when considering rent levels,” the minister said.

More in this section

Russian Ambassador to Ireland says Ukraine invasion would be ‘insane’ Russian Ambassador to Ireland says Ukraine invasion would be ‘insane’
Nphet to consider end of face mask requirement Nphet to consider end of face mask requirement
Ukrainian ambassador urges Irish politicians to maintain pressure on Russia Ukrainian ambassador urges Irish politicians to maintain pressure on Russia
Garda Commissioner to remain in place until 2025

Garda Commissioner to remain in place until 2025

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more