Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 21:41

Nphet to consider end of face mask requirement

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) are due to meet on Thursday.
Nphet to consider end of face mask requirement

Muireann Duffy

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) could recommend an end to the requirement for face masks, with the group due to meet on Thursday to discuss the latest Covid-19 data.

According to the Irish Examiner, public health officials have met with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, following which sources said the face mask requirement could be scrapped as early as next week.

Although Nphet may make the suggestion to Government following Thursday's meeting, it is not expected that a Cabinet meeting will be scheduled for Friday, meaning the change will likely not come into effect until the middle of next week.

The change would likely see an end to the requirement for students to wear face masks during school.

The current law requiring face masks to be worn on public transport and in retail settings is also expected to be replaced with a recommendation, leaving it up to the individual whether or not they wear a face covering.

Previously, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he believes face masks should continue to be worn "irrespective of whether it is mandated or not".

The rule change would not impact the requirement for masks to be worn during air travel, as these rules are set by the EU.

More in this section

Garda Commissioner to remain in place until 2025 Garda Commissioner to remain in place until 2025
Care worker awarded over €14,000 over constructive dismissal from Donegal care home Care worker awarded over €14,000 over constructive dismissal from Donegal care home
Farmers to enter talks with Dunnes Stores and lift protests at stores Farmers to enter talks with Dunnes Stores and lift protests at stores
Ukrainian ambassador urges Irish politicians to maintain pressure on Russia

Ukrainian ambassador urges Irish politicians to maintain pressure on Russia

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more