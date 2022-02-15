Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 19:43

Garda Commissioner to remain in place until 2025

At a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday, the Government approved an extension to the term of office for Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Garda Commissioner to remain in place until 2025

Dominic McGrath, PA

The head of An Garda Síochána has had his term of office extended to 2025.

At a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday, the Government approved an extension to the term of office for Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

Mr Harris, a former deputy chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), took up the role in 2018.

His term in office had been due to expire next year.

He is the first garda commissioner to be appointed from outside the State.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Harris said he was “delighted” by the Cabinet decision.

 

“It is a great privilege and honour to be Garda Commissioner,” he said.

“During the last four years, the organisation has made great progress in becoming an efficient and effective human-rights focused policing and security service.

“In particular, the work by Garda personnel during the Covid-19 pandemic was a real demonstration of the organisation’s commitment to keeping people safe through our ethos of policing by consent and in partnership with communities.

“However, while we have made many significant changes to the organisation in recent years, the pandemic also meant that we had to put on hold some of the elements of our reform programme that we had planned to introduce.

“I look forward to leading An Garda Síochána in providing the best possible policing and security service to the people of Ireland.”

More in this section

Care worker awarded over €14,000 over constructive dismissal from Donegal care home Care worker awarded over €14,000 over constructive dismissal from Donegal care home
Farmers to enter talks with Dunnes Stores and lift protests at stores Farmers to enter talks with Dunnes Stores and lift protests at stores
Gardaí had concerns for Lisa Smith's safety, trial hears Gardaí had concerns for Lisa Smith's safety, trial hears
Ukrainian ambassador urges Irish politicians to maintain pressure on Russia

Ukrainian ambassador urges Irish politicians to maintain pressure on Russia

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more