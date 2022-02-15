Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 19:14

Gardaí investigating after man's body discovered in Waterford city

Gardaí said the results of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.
Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Waterford after his body was discovered at a property in the city on Tuesday morning.

The man is believed to have been aged in his 30s.

Following the discovery, his remains were taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination is due to be carried out.

A Garda spokesperson said the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

More to follow.

