Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 15:28

Extortion accused allegedly demanded €10,000 in email

Judge Treasa Kelly accepted jurisdiction for the case, meaning the matter will not go to the Circuit Court which has greater sentencing powers.
Tom Tuite

A Dublin man has been accused of attempting to extort €10,000 in a threatening email.

David Dunne (39) of Drynam Close, Kinsealy, Co Dublin, faces a charge of making a demand for the money, with menaces, from a named man on September 16th, 2020.

He appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Tuesday where she asked for an outline of the prosecution's evidence to consider if the case should be dealt with at district court level or instead go forward to the circuit court, which has broader sentencing powers.

It was alleged several emails were sent in the case.

The judge heard it was alleged the accused demanded €10,000 with menaces and "threatened harm if it was not forthcoming".

A copy of the email was shown to the judge who accepted jurisdiction, allowing the case to stay in the district court.

She acceded to defence solicitor Brian Coveney's request to grant an order for disclosure of prosecution.

The court heard the defendant, who did not address the court, was unemployed and legal aid was granted after he furnished a statement of his means.

Judge Kelly ordered Mr Dunne to appear again in March to indicate his plea and to have a hearing date set if he is contesting the case.

