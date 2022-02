Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has confirmed 8,815 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The cases include 4,160 PCR-confirmed infections, and 4,655 registered by people who received a positive antigen test result and logged it on the HSE's online portal.

As of 8am on Tuesday, there were 635 people in hospital with the virus, 63 of whom were being treated in intensive care.