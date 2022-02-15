Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 13:35

Eir says technical issues with support lines resolved but other service issues persist

Work is ongoing to rectify other services that are still unavailable to eir customers. 
James Cox

Users of eir were unable to access the customer care line, and other lines of support such as Myeir, this morning but the mobile and broadband company has confirmed these issues have since been resolved.

However, work is ongoing to rectify other services that are still unavailable to eir customers.

These include prepay services and webmail.

An eir spokesperson told BreakingNews.ie: "A technical issue which resulted in customers being unable to reach eir's 1901 care line and other lines of support, such as Myeir, this morning, have since been resolved. However, there are still some remaining service issues impacting some customers, such as PrePay customers, or those wishing to access webmail.

"These issues have been identified and will be resolved as quickly as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused. Customer support is also available via eir's social media care team, or in store."

