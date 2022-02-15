Tayto sponsorship of Tayto Park to finish at end of year

James Cox

Tayto Snacks and Tayto Park have announced that the title sponsorship for one of Ireland’s most popular attractions will come to an end on December 31st, 2022.

From January 2023 there will be a new name and identity for the award-winning theme park in Co Meath.

Speaking on the announcement, founder of Tayto Park, Raymond Coyle said, “I am delighted to have aligned with one of the most iconic Irish brands, so successfully, for over a decade. Our partnership with Tayto Snacks has helped to create one of Ireland’s most popular tourist attractions in little over 12 years. We have decided that in order to expand and meet our ambitious targets for the park, now is the opportune time to rename the park to better reflect the exciting rides, attractions and zoo that are coming over the next few years."

A planned investment of €30 million will be made in the theme park over the next two years.

"On behalf of myself and my team I would like to thank the management of Tayto Snacks for its belief in our vision. It has been a very special partnership, and we look forward to the year ahead and indeed continuing our journey and close relationship with Tayto Snacks," Mr Coyle added.

John O’Connor, managing director of Tayto Snacks, said: “We are immensely proud of our title sponsorship of Tayto Park over the last decade which has supported the creation of one of Ireland’s most successful tourist attractions welcoming more than five million visitors since it was established in 2010."