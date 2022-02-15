Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will remain in role until 2025

James Cox

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is to remain in the role until 2025 after the Government granted an extension to his term of office.

The Government has today approved a proposal from the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, to extend the term of office of the Garda Commissioner up to June 1st, 2025, when he will reach the current statutory retirement age of 60.

The Commissioner’s original five-year term of office had been due to expire on September 2nd, next year.

Minister McEntee said: “The Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, is rightly held in high esteem by the public and is widely acknowledged as having done an exemplary job since he was appointed in September 2018.

"As well as his role in leading our national policing and security service, the Commissioner has introduced very significant reforms and driven the ongoing programme of reform in An Garda Síochána.

"The organisation is currently entering a critical phase with the rollout of the new operating model, and the forthcoming passage and implementation of the Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill. The extension of the Commissioner’s term of office will bring a welcome clarity and continuity of leadership to An Garda Síochána through the vital period ahead.

"I look forward to continuing to work with the Commissioner over the coming years.”

Commissioner Harris was appointed by Government in 2018 following an international recruitment competition run by the Public Appointments Service on behalf of the Policing Authority, and took up duty on September 3rd, 2018.

He was the first person from outside the jurisdiction to be appointed as Commissioner and also became a member of An Garda Síochána on that day.

His original five-year term of office had been due to expire in September 2023. Following today’s Government decision he will now be in a position to serve until June 1st, 2025.