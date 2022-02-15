Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 11:33

Forum suggests moving Dublin Port for housing

The Docklands Business Forum is calling for the 200 hectares of land at the mouth of the Liffey to be turned into apartments.
James Cox

Dublin needs to be bold and ambitious and move Dublin Port out of the city centre, to allow for housing, according to a business forum.

It is part of a submission to the city council's draft development plan.

CEO of the forum, Alan Robinson, said the city is dealing with a serious accommodation crisis.

Mr Robinson told Newstalk: "The has developed office space for 70,000 workers in the docklands but only living accommodation for 20,000. So 50,000 have to find accommodation elsewhere, most of these people are in the age bracket where they're starting to get on the property ladder, and the only places they can buy are Meath, Kildare, Louth and the surrounding counties."

