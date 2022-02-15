Tue, 15 Feb, 2022 - 08:51

What the paper's say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages are focused on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the burglary at a Cork home of elderly siblings and figures on garda assaults.

The Irish Times leads with the new German chancellor saying he will support Ukraine as Russia continues to bulled up forces along the border.

 

The Irish Examiner has an interview with an 84-year-old woman who was burglarised at her Cork home.

The Echo leads on figures surrounding the number of attacks on gardaí.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on the Universal Social Charge (USC) and how according to the Taoiseach it is here to stay.

The Irish Sun leads with Douglas 'Doogie' Glynn who was jailed yesterday for placing a tracker on James 'Mago' Keatley's car.

The Irish Daily Star leads on two storms set to hit Ireland in the coming days.

 

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a loosening of Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland with mask wearing no longer being enforced.

The UK papers are dominated by the situation in Ukraine and how fears over an invasion by Russia are becoming more concrete.

 

The Guardian leads with comments from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling it a 'very dangerous' situation while The Times focuses on him saying diplomacy still has a role to play.

The Sun leads on a police probe into England goalkeeper being caught up in a pub brawl after comments were made about his arms.

The Financial Times leads with comments from Russian diplomat Sergeĭ Lavrov who says there is a way forward beyond conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

