What the paper's say: Tuesday's front pages

Kenneth Fox

Tuesday's front pages are focused on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the burglary at a Cork home of elderly siblings and figures on garda assaults.

The Irish Times leads with the new German chancellor saying he will support Ukraine as Russia continues to bulled up forces along the border.

The Irish Examiner has an interview with an 84-year-old woman who was burglarised at her Cork home.

The Echo leads on figures surrounding the number of attacks on gardaí.

Sold to us as a temporary measure 11 years ago, the USC is going nowhere says Micheál Martin.

The Irish Daily Mail focuses on the Universal Social Charge (USC) and how according to the Taoiseach it is here to stay.

Good morning, here's today's front page of the Irish Sun.

The Irish Sun leads with Douglas 'Doogie' Glynn who was jailed yesterday for placing a tracker on James 'Mago' Keatley's car.

Tuesday's front page

The Irish Daily Star leads on two storms set to hit Ireland in the coming days.

Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning:

The Belfast Telegraph leads with a loosening of Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland with mask wearing no longer being enforced.

The UK papers are dominated by the situation in Ukraine and how fears over an invasion by Russia are becoming more concrete.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 15 February 2022: 'Very, very dangerous': PM's warning on Russia build-up

The Guardian leads with comments from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson calling it a 'very dangerous' situation while The Times focuses on him saying diplomacy still has a role to play.

TIMES: Diplomacy can still save Ukraine, insists Johnson

Tomorrow's front page: England goalie Jordan Pickford is at the centre of a police probe into a pub ruck after revellers mocked that he had short 'T-Rex arms'

The Sun leads on a police probe into England goalkeeper being caught up in a pub brawl after comments were made about his arms.

FT UK: Lavrov's hint at 'way forward' lifts hopes on averting war in Ukraine

The Financial Times leads with comments from Russian diplomat Sergeĭ Lavrov who says there is a way forward beyond conflict between Russia and Ukraine.