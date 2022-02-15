New agency will oversee State's response to domestic and sexual violence

Digital Desk Staff

A new statutory agency will be established to oversee the State’s response to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence, under plans to be brought to Cabinet on Tuesday.

As The Irish Times reports, it follows the completion of a report by Tusla into supplying accommodation for victims of domestic violence, which highlights gaps in geographic coverage for refuge spaces and concludes there are not enough spaces to meet the needs of the population.

The report, which is due to be brought to Cabinet by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, will also list priority areas where extra services are needed. It recommends the urgent provision of another 50-60 refuge spaces.

While the report does not recommend the establishment of a new agency, Ms McEntee will brief Cabinet on a plan to begin a short public and stakeholder consultation on a third national strategy on domestic, sexual and gender based violence (DSGBV).

Once the strategy is completed – likely during the spring – the minister will present it to Government and seek further approval for the establishment of the new statutory agency.

The new body will need legislation passed to support it, while in the meantime oversight of the area will pass from the Department of Children to the Department of Justice.

The transfer of those responsibilities will be governed by a memorandum of understanding between the two departments.

It is expected that it will take between 18 and 24 months to put the new agency on a statutory footing. The programme for Government commits the Coalition to implement a plan for future refuge space on the publication of the review.